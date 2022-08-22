Man, 20, shot and killed in Severn
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police said.
The victim was identified as Naim Rashid Addison, of Severn.
Officers responded at 8:40 p.m. to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court for a shooting, where they found Addison shot in the driver's seat of a car.
Police said lifesaving efforts would not revive the victim, and he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
