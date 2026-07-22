Major announcement expected in deadly shooting of young siblings in Gwynn Oak, Maryland

Baltimore County Police will make a major announcement regarding an ongoing investigation on Wednesday.

Sources told CBS News Baltimore there is a breaking development in the deadly shooting of a brother and sister in Gwynn Oak, Maryland, on July 7.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier and Councilmember Julian Jones will join Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

Brother, sister found shot to death in Gwynn Oak

Around 7:30 p.m. on July 7, police found 9-year-old Steve Allen and his sister, 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie, dead inside a home in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.

Police said the children's parents arrived at the home to find the children had been fatally shot. When officers arrived, they found the siblings dead.

A funeral was held Tuesday for a young brother and sister found dead in their Baltimore County home earlier this month. Photo from Kaczorowski Funeral Home

Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943 or 410-887-3700, or Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.