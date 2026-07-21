Funeral to be held Tuesday for brother, sister found shot to death in Gwynn Oak, Maryland home

A funeral will be held Tuesday for a young brother and sister found dead in their Baltimore County home earlier this month.

Fifteen-year-old Giovanna Myrie and her 9-year-old brother Steve Allen were found shot to death in their house on Talles Road in Gwynn Oak, Maryland on July 7.

Giovanna Myrie and her brother Steve Allen. Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A.

Baltimore County police said the children's parents arrived home around 7:30 p.m. and found them shot. Police Chief Robert McCullough said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, but there have been no arrests.

A celebration of their lives and a funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Casimir Church on O'Donnell Street in Baltimore.

Guests are asked to wear the children's favorite colors, black and yellow, to the service.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943 or 410-887-3700, or Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.