Mainly quiet weekend with mild temperatures

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

Most of the weekend will be dry. A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday into Monday morning.

Dry weekend

Saturday started with a few showers early in the morning before sunrise. Once those showers moved out, sunshine and clouds mix overhead through the rest of the day. Normal high temperatures for mid to late March are in the mid-50s. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will peak in the 60s. A few neighborhoods will warm closer to 70°, especially away from the Bay.

A quiet night is ahead with partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures cool into the 40s.

An even warmer day is expected for Sunday. Temperatures soar into the 70s and close to 80° for some. Sunshine will once again mix with clouds through much of the day.

Storms late Sunday

Most of the weekend will be dry - outside of the very end. A cold front moves through Sunday into Monday. Late in the evening, showers - and a few storms - will fire up and move from north to south. Heavy rain and lightning is possible as the line moves through.

We have a level 1 and 2 risk for severe weather here in Maryland. That means that an isolated to a few storms could become severe overnight Sunday into Monday. Not every storm will be severe. Some of the wet weather may last into the Monday morning commute. Monday will also be a breezier day with wind gusts over 20 mph behind the front that'll move through.

Up and down temperatures

After rain clears out on Monday, temperatures will be cooler in the afternoon vs what we felt over the weekend.. Monday peaks close to seasonal normals in the 50s. Tuesday will be a little cooler with temperatures closer to 50°. Wednesday will begin another - albeit short - warming trend.

The middle of the week returns to near-normal temperatures for the afternoon. Mid to upper 50s are forecast for Wednesday.

As far as opening day goes, it's looking okay for those heading to Camden Yards. The forecast is for temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is also a low chance for a shower on Thursday.

Friday brings a chance of showers and temperatures in the 50s.