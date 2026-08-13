Magoobys Joke House plans second location in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood

Magoobys Joke House announced plans to open a second location in Baltimore's Hampden community.

Andrew Unger, who owns the comedy club in Timonium, Maryland, is targeting the first quarter of 2027 to open the new location.

Unger told CBS News Baltimore that the Hampden venue will be an "intimate, approximately 120-130-seat comedy club and restaurant featuring national, regional and local performers."

He added that the Hampden comedy club will have a full restaurant and bar and will offer stand-up comedy six nights a week, along with occasional showcases, improv, storytelling and other live programming.

"It will have the same commitment to customer service, food and professional sound that people have come to expect from Magoobys, but in a smaller and more intimate setting," Unger said. "The size of the room will also give us more opportunities to feature rising local and regional talent."

Unger said there is still licensing, construction and renovation work to complete before the new location opens.

"We've wanted to open a Baltimore City location for quite some time," Unger said. "Hampden has great restaurants, independent businesses and a strong arts-and-culture identity. We think the Avenue is a perfect fit for an intimate comedy club."

Magoobys Joke House opened in 2007 and moved to Timonium, in Baltimore County, in 2010.

The club hosts nationally known comedians and up-and-coming performers.

On Aug. 19, Pauly Shore will perform, followed by Steve-O for the next three days. Craig Robinson and Ron Funches are scheduled to perform at Magoobys in October, while Michael Rapaport is scheduled to appear in November.