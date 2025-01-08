M&T Bank Stadium increases security ahead of Ravens' playoff game, drones prohibited

BALTIMORE -- More than 70,000 people are expected to pack M&T Bank Stadium Saturday for the Ravens' playoff game against the Steelers.

The Maryland Stadium Authority said there will be extra eyes on the crowd, searching for any potential threat, after the deadly ISIS-inspired attack in New Orleans last week.

"We are constantly monitoring national and international events and use each of these horrific incidents as an opportunity to reassess our own security plans with our public safety partners," Maryland Stadium Authority Vice President for Public Safety and Security Vern Conaway Jr. said. "Fans will notice an increased police presence and other security measures around the stadium. I avoid publicly discussing the specifics of our game-day security measures so as not to undermine the effectiveness of our efforts."

He noted there haven't been any security incidents at the past two home games.

FBI intelligence bulletin

WJZ obtained an FBI intelligence bulletin following the Bourbon Street attack that warns of copycats—terrorists using vehicles to target large events.

"We can see that low-level technology types of incidents can have tragic consequences," said Michael Vesely, a counterterrorism expert with the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security. "It just takes a rented vehicle like we saw in New Orleans to do all that damage."

Asked about the vulnerability of large events like NFL playoff games, Vesely said, "It is a potential target because of the symbolic value and large numbers of people and the high presence of media."

Vesely noted that also means increased attention from federal and local law enforcement.

Baltimore police plan to restrict some traffic and use police cars and trucks to block certain access points.

"It's a hard balance we have to strike," Vesely said. "You always have to be aware and make decisions about how much risk you're willing to accept to your personal safety. On the other hand, if you give up your life entirely and just live in a bunker, that's the same as these ideological terrorists fully, successfully committing an attack."

Since the New Orleans attack, security has increased at other potential targets, including the Naval Academy in Annapolis, which has restricted visitors.

"There's no zero percent chance of an attack ever anywhere in life," Vesely said. "The challenge is getting people to accept that and trying to reduce the likelihood of a successful attack to the lowest number we can live with."

Drone restriction

The Stadium Authority said drone use is restricted. Several drones illegally flew over the stadium during games last year, resulting in criminal charges in at least one case as the FBI told WJZ last February.

"Any event that includes 30,000 people or more—operating a drone over that crowd is dangerous," FBI Special Agent David Rodski said. "If you see something, report that. Law enforcement on the ground will find that drone."