Luminis Health sued over alleged failure to protect patient data after cyberattack

A patient of Anne Arundel Medical Center alleges in a lawsuit that the hospital's parent company, Luminis Health, negligently failed to protect their medical information following a cybersecurity incident earlier this month, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The lawsuit claims the breach occurred because Luminis Health stored patient data in "an unencrypted, Internet-accessible environment."

According to The Banner, Jokisha White filed the complaint on Sept. 11, arguing that she and others affected by the breach face a "certainly impending" risk of fraud, "intrusion of their health privacy" and other risks that "may last for the rest of their lives."

The Banner reports that two other Anne Arundel County residents, Rachel Rogers and Angela Ritchie, joined the lawsuit Wednesday and are seeking to make it a class-action case.

The lawsuit says "tens of thousands" of people could be eligible to join the class action. It asks Luminis Health to provide at least 10 years of credit monitoring and pay monetary damages, according to The Banner.

Luminis Health serves more than 1.8 million patients on Maryland's Eastern Shore and in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties, according to its website. The health system operates Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham.

Luminis Health posted an alert on its website Sept. 1 saying it was "responding to a cybersecurity incident affecting certain systems across our organization."

On Wednesday, Luminis Health said it was making "considerable progress in restoring affected systems." Telephone services have been restored across all Luminis Health locations.

The health system said its hospitals, physician practices and clinics remain open and are seeing patients. Surgeries and baby deliveries are also continuing.

Luminis Health said an investigation is ongoing to determine whether patient information was impacted. The health system said it is working "around the clock to restore remaining impacted systems" and "testing those systems for safety and quality as they are being restored."

For more information, visit the Luminis website here.