Watch CBS News
Sports

Loyola (MD) falls to Lehigh, 88-76

/ AP

Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday news update (1/6/2024)
Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday news update (1/6/2024) 02:13

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jalin Sinclair put up 30 points as Lehigh beat Loyola (MD) 88-76 on Saturday night.

Sinclair was 12 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 25 points, shooting 10 for 17 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Joshua Ingram had 14 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (2-13, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Loyola (MD) also got 19 points from Milos Ilic. Golden Dike also had a triple double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 10:24 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.