Lothian crash leaves 23-year-old woman dead
BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman died in a crash Monday afternoon in Lothian, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded around 2:10 p.m. to the southbound Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road for the single-vehicle crash.
Investigators believe a 2018 Toyota Yaris driven by Shaela Rene McCray, of Lusby, was traveling south on Route 4 when the car left the road and struck a tree. It wasn't immediately clear why the crash happened.
McCray was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
