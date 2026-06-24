Los Angeles Angels rally to beat Baltimore Orioles in 10 innings, 7-6

Nolan Schanuel reached third on an error and Logan O'Hoppe drove him in on a soft ground ball in the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels rallied back to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Wednesday.

It was the 12th come-from-behind victory for the Halos and sixth walk-off win.

Pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom started the rally with an RBI single in the eighth, and Wade Meckler tied the game with a two-run single.

Pete Alonso gave the Orioles the lead again with a 10th-inning RBI single, but Oswald Peraza scored on Schanuel's soft grounder to tie after Keegan Akin mishandled the toss while covering first.

With Schanuel advancing to third on the error, Logan O'Hoppe tried to check his swing on a 1-2 changeup, but made contact. Samuel Basallo attempted to tag Schanuel, but missed, and the Angels completed their improbable comeback.

Basallo's missed tag spoiled an otherwise stellar day, as the 21-year-old collected his first multihomer game. He joined the Mets' Francisco Alvarez as the only catcher aged 21 or younger with a multihomer game in MLB history.

Jorge Soler had a first-inning two-run homer that gave the Angels an early lead.

Chase Silseth (3-1) collected the win in relief, allowing two hits and a run in the 10th. Starter José Soriano allowed six hits, five runs, and struck out four over three innings.

Akin (0-1) took the loss and a blown save. He allowed one hit and two runs in 2/3 innings.

Up next

The Orioles have an off day before hosting the Nationals for a three-game series. LHP Trevor Rogers (4-7, 5.30 ERA) starts for the Orioles.

The Angels continue their homestand Friday against the Athletics. Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (5-5, 2.41 ERA) will start.