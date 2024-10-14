Is The Lord Baltimore Hotel really haunted? WJZ's Dennis Valera will have the answer.

WJZ's Dennis Valera getting the paranormal scoop at The Lord Baltimore Hotel

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Dennis Valera is spending the night at the Lord Baltimore Hotel to find out if there truly is paranormal activity.

The Lord Baltimore Hotel is said to be one of the most haunted hotels in the country.

The Lord Baltimore Hotel has been around since 1929. Over it's nearly 100-year history, it's become a hotspot for reports of sightings and other spooky things.

A lot of the paranormal activity is linked to the Great Depression. In that time, there are more than 20 confirmed reports of people dying by suicide by jumping off the building from the 19th floor, according to hotel staff.

Dennis Valera will have a full report on his night at the hotel on October 21.