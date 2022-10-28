Locust Point girl who asked to be Amazon driver for halloween gets surprise visit, costume

BALTIMORE -- Emily, a four-year-old who lives in Locust Point with a love for Amazon delivery drivers, might have the most authentic Halloween costume in Baltimore City after she was paid a surprise visit by the e-commerce company.

When Emily told her mom, Kristin, that she wanted to dress as an Amazon employee this year, Kristen got to work making her costume as she does every year.

Amazon said in a statement Kristen reached out to the company hoping for stickers or branded tape to add to the homemade costume, explaining how much Emily loves her delivery people.

That's why Amazon set up a big surprise for the superfan.

Amazon

The company sent Emily a special at-home delivery Thursday with a custom driver uniform, along with other treats.

The uniform includes a vest, a shirt and a hat.

Then, Emily got an exclusive tour of the Amazon van and got to sit in the driver's seat, where she honked the horn.

"Thank you, Amazon! I hope I can be Amazon for Halloween," a cheery Emily said in a video to the company, before blowing a kiss to the camera.