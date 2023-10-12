LocalLink bus route diversion in place Thursday evening due to sinkhole, MTA says
BALTIMORE -- A LocalLink route diversion is in effect until further notice for MTA Route 34 due to a sinkhole, the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a social media post Thursday afternoon.
The MTA said southbound service will divert at Forest Park Avenue and Windows Mill Road.
Northbound service will divert at Ingleside Avenue and Security Boulevard.
For service status and continuous updates, you can visit the MTA service alerts page.
WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.
