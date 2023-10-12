LocalLink bus route diversion in place Thursday evening due to sinkhole, MTA says

BALTIMORE -- A LocalLink route diversion is in effect until further notice for MTA Route 34 due to a sinkhole, the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a social media post Thursday afternoon.

Due to a sink hole in the area, the following LocalLink route diversion will be in effect until further notice for route 34 southbound service will divert at Forest Park Avenue and Windsor Mill Road, northbound service will d... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) October 12, 2023

The MTA said southbound service will divert at Forest Park Avenue and Windows Mill Road.

Northbound service will divert at Ingleside Avenue and Security Boulevard.

For service status and continuous updates, you can visit the MTA service alerts page.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.