Local Non-Profit Prepares Students for Cooler Weather with Giveaway

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. - School supplies for students go beyond the need for pencils, paper and backpacks as the season steers toward winter.

On Saturday, a local non-profit, 'E-Unity', will give out fall and winter donated essentials to students to help prepare for the cooler weather that's to come.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Randallstown Community Center at 3505 Resource Dr. 

Volunteers will give out hats, scarves and gloves to school-aged children. 

"We are excited to give back to our community. We hope that our event gives our community members a little less to worry about as we approach the colder months," said the founder of E-Unity, Regg Hatcher in a statement. 

E-Unity is a local non-profit organization, which aims to lower the unemployment rate in Baltimore, assist in small business start-ups and stabilize local families, according to Hatcher. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 11:32 AM

