Baltimore hotel workers join nationwide strike outside the Hilton Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- Hotel workers in Baltimore joined a nationwide strike over better pay and working conditions.

Hotel workers walked out of the city-owned Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor on Monday and held signs, announcing their strike and demanding respect. This is the first strike in 54 years at any hotel in Baltimore.

They joined unions nationwide that are walking out after months of failed negotiations with major chains like Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

"I walked out today because we just cannot keep working paycheck to paycheck, not able to pay our bills" said Jerome Roberts, a hotel worker. "Going on strike is hard, but not nearly as hard as trying to get by on what we are getting paid. We told the bosses in our negotiations how much we are struggling right now but they didn't care. We are on strike to make them pay."

The Local 7 Union, which represents about 200 workers at the Hilton in downtown Baltimore, said "they are protesting painful workloads and wages that aren't enough to afford the cost of living."

The Hilton Baltimore released a statement regarding the strike, saying, "Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor makes every effort to maintain a cooperative and productive relationship with UNITE HERE Local 7, the union that represents some of our team members. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith to reach a fair and reasonable agreement that is beneficial to both our valued team members and to our hotels."