Local heroes honored in 38th annual Fallen Heroes Day

BALTIMORE — Local heroes were honored for the 38th annual Fallen Heroes Day, which kicked off at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday afternoon.

A total of 222 fallen heroes were honored at the annual event.

Governor Wes Moore and Stacy L. Rodgers, Chief Administrative Officer of the office of the Baltimore County Executive, delivered memorial addresses.

"Heroism is about going to work every day without the guarantee that you are going to make it home. The men and women that we honor today, they define heroism in every beautiful sense of that word," Moore said.

Moore also acknowledged those who succumbed to the less visible dangers of their profession, such as occupational cancer, COVID-19, and other medical challenges.

Assistant Attorney General of Maryland Stuart Nathan paid tribute to the heroes, whose acts of courage spanned across the state. "From mountain to shore and everywhere in between, they performed acts of heroism, they gave everything they had to protect us - they exemplified service before self," Nathan said.

Debbie Sorrells, the mother of Amy Caprio, a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2018, offered comforting words to the families grieving the loss of their loved ones.

"Because the body is no longer living, does not mean that it no longer exists - just like quilts, the memories, stories, pictures keep the spirit of our loved ones alive forever," Sorrells said.

78 members of the public safety community are laid to rest at the Fallen Heroes Memorial, serving as a constant reminder of the individuals who have sacrificed their own well-being for the protection of others.

