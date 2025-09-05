Local businesses voice concerns amid excitement for Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore

The Maryland Cycling Classic is returning to Baltimore. What to know about the route and traffic imp

The Maryland Cycling Classic is just hours away, bringing people from all over the country and all over the world into Charm City.

However, many business owners have voiced concerns about how this may affect their sales over the weekend.

"As a business and a Saturday, which is one of our busiest days, normally, yes, that's going to be a concern," said Gina Hudson, general manager of Wicked Sisters.

The restaurant is on Falls Road, which will be closed most of Saturday due to the race.

"We received a map of the course, and so we were able to see once we had the map that certainly most of Falls Road and most of Hampden was going to be affected by the race," said Hudson.

Terry Hasseltine, president of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, says they did their best to get the information about road closures out in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the Fells Point Farmers market announced it will not operate this weekend due to the race, leaving vendors upset.

Some Facebook users claim to have only been given a three day notice.

Serenity Sourdough wrote on Facebook, "We are hurting too, with over 250 Sourdough loaves, bagels, and English muffins prepped."

Coastal Canyon Seafood added, "...you can't put tomatoes back on the tree, and you can't put eggs back in the chickens."

To businesses affected by this, Hasseltine reminds people that events like this put Baltimore on par with other big cities, which, in time, will only help business.

"I say embrace it. Really take it in, and then you'll know for the next go around how you can really showcase and really build," said Hasseltine. "I think this race is a huge lift for Baltimore. I think these things are things we need to do to show how great the city truly is. So I think 'Bring it on!'" said Hudson.

Baltimore Police warn people that the road closures will begin as early as 5:30 Saturday morning, and could continue until about 6 pm that night.

They encourage people to leave early and check the interactive closure map, which can be viewed here.