Loaded handgun recovered at Baltimore's Booker T. Washington Middle School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A loaded handgun was recovered Wednesday at a Baltimore City middle school.

Police confirmed that a loaded .25 caliber handgun was found at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

This is the fifth gun-related incident at a Baltimore City Public School this year.

Check back to wjz,com for updates on this developing story.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 2:20 PM

