Loaded handgun recovered at Baltimore's Booker T. Washington Middle School

BALTIMORE - A loaded handgun was recovered Wednesday at a Baltimore City middle school.

Police confirmed that a loaded .25 caliber handgun was found at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

This is the fifth gun-related incident at a Baltimore City Public School this year.

