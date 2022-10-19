Loaded handgun recovered at Baltimore's Booker T. Washington Middle School
BALTIMORE - A loaded handgun was recovered Wednesday at a Baltimore City middle school.
Police confirmed that a loaded .25 caliber handgun was found at Booker T. Washington Middle School.
This is the fifth gun-related incident at a Baltimore City Public School this year.
