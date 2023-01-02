Live Blog: Ravens square off against the Steelers

BALTIMORE -- It's week 17 of the NFL Season and the Baltimore Ravens are set to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Tune in here for the latest and greatest plays during the showdown between the division rivals.

8:56 p.m. Ravens can't get into the end zone. Instead, the team settles for a 30-yard field goal from Justin Tucker. With Tucker's kick, Baltimore ties the game up 3-3.

The “red zone challenge” begins w PIT going 73 yds on opening drive & getting a FG after 1st & goal at BAL 2 yd line. Ravens turn. TD > FG 🏈 #RedZone @wjz @WJZ13sports — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 2, 2023

8:34 p.m. The Steelers cap off a 15-play 73-yard drive with a 21-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Pittsburgh leads 3-0 in the first quarter.