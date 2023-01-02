Watch CBS News
Sports

Live Blog: Ravens square off against the Steelers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- It's week 17 of the NFL Season and the Baltimore Ravens are set to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Tune in here for the latest and greatest plays during the showdown between the division rivals.

8:56 p.m. Ravens can't get into the end zone. Instead, the team settles for a 30-yard field goal from Justin Tucker. With Tucker's kick, Baltimore ties the game up 3-3. 

8:34 p.m. The Steelers cap off a 15-play 73-yard drive with a 21-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Pittsburgh leads 3-0 in the first quarter.    

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 7:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.