Live Blog: Ravens square off against the Steelers
BALTIMORE -- It's week 17 of the NFL Season and the Baltimore Ravens are set to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Tune in here for the latest and greatest plays during the showdown between the division rivals.
8:56 p.m. Ravens can't get into the end zone. Instead, the team settles for a 30-yard field goal from Justin Tucker. With Tucker's kick, Baltimore ties the game up 3-3.
8:34 p.m. The Steelers cap off a 15-play 73-yard drive with a 21-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Pittsburgh leads 3-0 in the first quarter.
