Neighbors in Little Italy concerned of proposed 12 story high-rise building

A parking lot at the corner of President and Fawn Street in Baltimore's Little Neighborhood is a hot topic once again.

Lisa Regnante is the president of the Little Italy Neighborhood Association. She explained that many neighbors have been concerned about a developer's proposed plan to construct a high-rise building at 301 President Street.

"That land, as described in the zoning code, is 125 feet max, which is about 12 stories. And why did they zone it that way? It's meant for low-density neighborhoods of historic and traditional character," Regnante explained, "The developer who would like to develop the land wants a rezoning change to a C5.DC. Which is a most intensely developed portion of downtown, with no height restrictions."

Baltimore's Planning Commission was scheduled in 2024 to consider legislation to rezone this parcel of land after months of discussion with the developer and the community. But it was taken off the agenda at the last minute. Now, the conversation continues once again as neighbors and the developer work to find common ground.

"If you look at a map and you look at zoning, our character is low density. That has been that way for over a hundred years, and this would be a parcel of land that would stick up twice as high as it is zoned for over that land," said Regnante. "The difference is, should it be twice as high? That's all that the disconnect is. How tall should the building be?"

Regnante was clear that the neighborhood association is not against the new development; their priority is to protect the historical charm of their neighborhood.

"And the majority of Little Italy residents said last year, as we had meeting after meeting, and we did a survey that they would prefer the current zoning," said Regnante.

District 12 city councilman Jermaine Jones explained to WJZ that the rezoning process is long and complex. But he wants to see the community on the same page before anything can move forward.

"I would like to see a combination of those folks coming together and have a meeting where their larger membership of the neighborhood will have a say in whether they support or oppose the re-zoning to allow the project to happen of the size in which the developer is proposing," said Jermaine Jones, Baltimore City's District 12 councilmember.