International soccer superstar Lionel Messi to play MLS match in Baltimore in 2026

International soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF squad will play a regular-season match against D.C. United at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore this upcoming season.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) match will be played at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, D.C. United announced.

"We've seen demand for this game grow year-over-year, and taking the District north to Baltimore allows us to meet that enthusiasm while continuing to strengthen our presence across the region," said Danita Johnson, the D.C. United President of Business Operations. "Audi Field will always be our home and the heartbeat of our club, but M&T Bank Stadium gives us the opportunity to welcome even more supporters and share what makes D.C. United special with our neighbors to the north. Our fans drive everything we do, and we're looking forward to creating another memorable experience for them during a landmark season."

For ticket information, visit this website. Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 9.

Who is Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi is a soccer sensation from Argentina. He is widely known as one of the world's greatest soccer players of all time.

He has netted more than 890 goals and 400 assists between his club squads and the Argentina National Team.

Messi played most of his football career with FC Barcelona before signing a 2 1/2 year contract with Inter Miami in 2023. He scored 29 goals in the MLS last season.

Messi led Argentina to a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics, and the World Cup title in 2022.