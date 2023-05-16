Lil Durk to perform at CFG Bank Arena in August

BALTIMORE — Chicago rap artist Lil Durk is stopping in Baltimore as part of his "Sorry for the Drought" tour.

The tour follows the release of his new single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole, and comes ahead of his highly anticipated "Almost Healed" album that will release May 26.

Special guests on the summer tour will include Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama in select cities.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida on July 28.

The tour will stop in Baltimore on Friday, August 4.

Live Nation presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 17. General onsale will begin Thursday May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com