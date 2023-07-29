Watch CBS News
Lightrail driver taken to hospital after train strikes tree branch in Towson

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A lightrail train driver was taken to the hospital after a train struck a tree branch Friday evening.

The incident happened at Bellona Avenue and Ruxton Road in Towson.

The train did not derail and all passengers onboard are safe, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MTA is headed to the scene to de-energize the tracks for passengers to get off.

