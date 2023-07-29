Lightrail driver taken to hospital after train strikes tree branch in Towson
BALTIMORE - A lightrail train driver was taken to the hospital after a train struck a tree branch Friday evening.
The incident happened at Bellona Avenue and Ruxton Road in Towson.
The train did not derail and all passengers onboard are safe, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MTA is headed to the scene to de-energize the tracks for passengers to get off.
for lightrail train that struck a tree branch @ Bellona Av & Ruxton Rd. Train did not derail. Passengers onboard are safe. Driver has non-life threatening injuries, transported to local hosp. MTA enroute to de-energize tracks so passengers can exit train. RA
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.