Lightrail driver taken to hospital after train strikes tree branch in Towson

BALTIMORE - A lightrail train driver was taken to the hospital after a train struck a tree branch Friday evening.

The incident happened at Bellona Avenue and Ruxton Road in Towson.

FD dispatched @ 1954 for lightrail train that struck a tree branch @ Bellona Av & Ruxton Rd. Train did not derail. Passengers onboard are safe. Driver has non-life threatening injuries, transported to local hosp. MTA enroute to de-energize tracks so passengers can exit train. RA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 29, 2023

The train did not derail and all passengers onboard are safe, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MTA is headed to the scene to de-energize the tracks for passengers to get off.

