Maryland man recalls surviving 9/11 attacks inside World Trade Center 25 years ago

Everyone remembers where they were when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened. But for one Marylander, Steve Peck, the attacks unfolded hundreds of feet below the World Trade Center's North Tower, where the first plane struck.

Peck had traveled to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, to attend a meeting. He was still making his way out of the building when the second plane hit.

Peck has shared his story many times over the years. In his latest interview with WJZ's Dennis Valera, nearly 25 years after the attacks, Peck reflected on the life lessons he took from that day — lessons he said he still tries to live by.

Steve Peck had traveled to the World Trade Center on September 11 to attend a meeting. He was still trying to make his way out by the time the second plane hit. Photo by Steve Peck

Surviving the attack

Peck has a file folder filled with memories related to the attack on the World Trade Center.

Inside, there are pictures of the aftermath of the attacks, the memorials that were created, as well as the security badge he received that morning to get into the building. But even after so many years, the memories aren't just in the pictures for him.

They're still in his senses. "[I remember] what the staircases smelled like with the smoke, what people were doing, what was going on," Peck said.

That day, Peck was getting ready for a meeting in a conference room on the North Tower's 63rd floor when the first plane hit.

"I remember looking at the partner we were with, one of the executives, [and I] said, 'Wonder when the Port Authority guys are gonna get here,'" he recalled. "We were ready to get going, and at that moment, the building just shook. Violently. I mean, stuff's going everywhere. I was looking in the eyes of my colleague going, what the heck was that?"

Rush to escape the building

It immediately turned into a rush to get out of the building, with Peck running to the closest stairwell. When he felt the second tower get hit while in the stairwell, he realized the gravity of the situation and got a call out to his wife.

He wanted to leave what could've been a goodbye message.

"I said, I'm in the World Trade Center, something really bad's happened, we're making our way out," Peck said. "I'll call you once I clear the building site and give the kids a big hug for me."

Fortunately, it didn't end up being a goodbye message. Peck managed to get back to Maryland nine hours after that first plane hit.

"There was nothing like pulling into Timonium, Maryland, seeing my wife and two young kids, and giving them a hug," he said. "Just realizing how blessed you are in that moment."

Peck's family took a picture together that night he got home, turning it into a tradition year after year.

Lessons learned

Since the day of the attacks, Peck has called the years that have passed "bonus time."

Not only to really appreciate what he has, but to also live in honor of those who died in the tragedy. Peck also always thanks firefighters or police officers he runs into.

"I believe that it's important that we all live our lives to the fullest regardless of the situation, but in special cases, live your life to the fullest so you can really honor those who give so much every day," he said.

Besides living life to the fullest, Peck said he always calls for more unity in the country, after seeing true unity when he was in the World Trade Center.

"Do you think anybody in the stairwell was saying, 'Oh, excuse me, before you grab that napkin, are you a Republican or a Democrat?' We didn't care if you were a CEO, we didn't care if you were a janitor, taxi driver, movie star -- none of that mattered. We were doing what we can to help people out," Peck said. "America was at its best at the most awful time."