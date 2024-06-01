LGBTQ+ community, supporters march with pride at annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Thousands marched, danced and displayed their pride along Annapolis streets on Saturday.

On the first day of Pride Month, members of the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters celebrated the fourth-annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival.

"Pride is important for Annapolis because Annapolis is a community I grew up in, and I never thought I'd have the chance to be out and who I am in our community," said Joe Toolan, chair of Annapolis Pride. "Annapolis has changed over the last couple of years and we are here and we are not leaving."

The parade started at Annapolis City Dock and ended at Maryland Hall, where the Annapolis Pride Festival took place with the theme "Anchored with Pride."

Toolan said about 80 floats participated in the parade, and he anticipated nearly 10,000 supporters attended the festivities.

"It means so much to us," Toolan said. "We have been here for a couple of years and it keeps getting bigger and bigger. Just seeing the community come out and support us, it means we are doing the right thing."

Those in attendance dressed up, regardless of whether they were in the parade. There was a live painting artist, several artists and performers and about 160 vendors, nonprofits and resources for the community.

For children, there was a kid zone that included face painting, a balloon artist and a special passport program centered at Bates Athletic Complex.

"My daughter is gay so I need to support her in everything she does," said LGBTQ+ supporter Marsha Reed. "If coming out here is going to make a difference, then I am all for it."

Fashion designer and Maryland native Christian Siriano was the Grand Marshall and gave the keynote speech.

Singer and previous "The Voice" contestant L. Rodgers headlined the entertainment.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore participated in this parade.

"It's been fun. There's been a lot of music and colors and everyone is in funny outfits," a supporter said.