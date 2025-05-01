Elevated levels of legionella bacteria found at Baltimore Dept. of Human Services Biddle Street office

Elevated levels of legionella bacteria were detected at the Baltimore Department of Human Services Biddle Street (BCDSS) office complex, the department said Thursday.

Officials discovered the bacteria after proactive water supply testing that began in January. Test results received on April 25 prompted remediation efforts, including shock chlorination and flushing of the water system.

Building remains open while remediation continues

The department said it turned off the water at all locations where elevated levels of legionella bacteria was detected.

"The safety of our team and visitors are our highest priority, which is why we are testing our buildings and taking any positive results seriously," the department said in a statement.

The BCDSS also said it is providing hand sanitizer throughout the building and the landlord is supplying bottled water during the remediation process. Officials confirmed the building will remain open for services to Baltimore residents while remediation continues.

Additional testing will be done to ensure that the remediation efforts are effective, the department said.

Legionella presence at other Baltimore City buildings

Between December 2024 and February 2025, elevated levels of legionella were detected twice, at the same three Baltimore City courthouses, according to the mayor's office.

Officials said aging plumbing infrastructure could be the reason for the recurring legionella reports.

In response, the city said it implemented proactive water quality checks across multiple downtown facilities and installed new mechanical systems that use ammonium salt and stabilized chlorine solutions to prevent bacterial regrowth.

No confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in connection with any of the incidents.

What is Legionnaires disease?

Legionnaires' disease, is a bacterial infection caused by Legionella bacteria.

Fortunately, legionnaires can't be spread from person to person. In order to contract it, you must come into contact with droplets of water or mist containing the bacteria.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia characterized by symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and digestive issues like nausea or diarrhea.