Legendary comedians, actors Steve Martin, Martin Short bringing show to Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two legendary comedians and actors are bringing their joint show to Baltimore in the Fall.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will be at The Lyric Theatre on Oct. 28 for their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today" Tour.

Tickets are on sale here.

Steve Martin, 77, has played roles in Father of the Bride, The Jerk, The Pink Panther, Saturday Night Live, Three Amigos, Cheaper by the Dozen, and more.

Martin Short, 72, has been in Father of the Bride, Saturday Night Live, The Santa Clause 3, Three Fugitives, Three Amigos. and others.