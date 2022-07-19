Watch CBS News
Local News

Leads sought, reward offered in Baltimore homicide investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said investigators need public assistance in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man over the weekend. 

Nathan Green was shot and killed shortly before midnight Saturday in the 4100 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore, police said. 

Police announced a reward of up to $8,000 Tuesday for information leading to an arrest and filed charges in the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-756-2587, submitting a tip through the P3 tips mobile app, or by submitting online at the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 1:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.