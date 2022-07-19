Leads sought, reward offered in Baltimore homicide investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said investigators need public assistance in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man over the weekend.

Nathan Green was shot and killed shortly before midnight Saturday in the 4100 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore, police said.

Police announced a reward of up to $8,000 Tuesday for information leading to an arrest and filed charges in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-756-2587, submitting a tip through the P3 tips mobile app, or by submitting online at the MCS website.

