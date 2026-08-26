Leaders of Baltimore's Key Bridge rebuilding project give update and tour

Leaders of the project to rebuild Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge provided an update Wednesday about reconstruction progress and gave media members a tour of the latest efforts.

The update revealed the cost estimate for the massive project is still within the range of $4.2 to $5.3 billion, with the state hoping to complete the bridge by the end of 2030.

But a dispute over costs between the main contractor on the project, Kiewit Infrastructure Company, and state officials means Kiewit will soon be leaving the effort and a new contract will have to be chosen.

The state has been looking for a replacement contractor but has pledged that work will continue uninterrupted. Project leaders said a total of four contracts that are key to rebuilding the bridge will ultimately be awarded.

Goal for rebuild end of 2030

The chief engineer for the Maryland Transportation Authority, Jim Harkness, told WJZ Investigates on Wednesday, "Ultimately, we have to wait for our proposals to come in. We still have a goal of the end of 2030. Ultimately, we need those proposals to tell us what they can build it in."

WJZ asked the person overseeing the design and construction, Director of Development Brian Wolfe, whether there are concerns that having so many companies involved will be problematic on such a complex project.

"It's not an unusual thing for us," he said.

Wolfe added, "There's always that risk, but we're addressing that in contracts to make sure that everyone's aware that there's going to be a contractor here at the south end, the marine contractor, the north contractor, to make sure they all understand they need to be talking."

The Key Bridge fell into the Patapsco River in March 2024 after it was struck by the container ship Dali, which had lost power. Six construction workers were killed, and traffic and the supply chain were snarled for several months.