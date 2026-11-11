Innocent bystander FaceTimed fiancé during deadly West Baltimore shooting: "Call mama, I'm shot!"

The mother of a beloved Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) employee who was caught in the crossfire and killed while trying to buy snacks at a West Baltimore gas station is sharing new details about her daughter's final moments.

The tragedy comes as police continue to appeal for information and announce a new reward in the case.

The mother of a beloved Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) employee who was caught in the crossfire and killed while trying to buy snacks at a West Baltimore gas station is sharing new details about her daughter's final moments. Baltimore Police

A mother's heartbreak

Mary Bailey cannot stop thinking about her daughter, Layla Bailey, 34, and the seemingly ordinary trip to a gas station on Edmondson Avenue near West Franklin Street on October 18.

"I always tell my kids I love them because you never know when you're going to leave this earth," Bailey told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Mary Bailey cannot stop thinking about her daughter, Layla Bailey, 34, and the seemingly ordinary trip to a gas station on Edmondson Avenue near West Franklin Street on October 18. CBS News Baltimore

She said she may still be in shock over the tragedy.

"I think I am because sometimes I believe she's still here, and then I have to remind myself she's not. So, it's very hard. I just take it one day at a time," Bailey said.

The nightmare began just before 10:30 p.m., when Layla decided to make a quick trip to the gas station near their home. Photo from Layla Bailey's family

The nightmare began just before 10:30 p.m., when Layla decided to make a quick trip to the gas station near their home.

"She lived with me, and she was getting ready for work. She'd even put her work clothes in the washing machine. She went out there to get snacks. To get snacks! That's it. And she's gone because she went to get snacks," Mary Bailey said. "Nobody should have to die because they want to go get a bag of chips, soda or something like that. They should not have to die for that."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at least three gunmen opened fire with high-powered weapons, firing a staggering 46 rounds.

Layla Bailey was not the only victim.

Twenty-year-old DaShawn McCoy was also killed, and three other people were wounded.

"It hurt so many families. It hurt the community. I don't know why, don't care why they did it," Bailey said. "What's important is that justice is served for Layla, for the young gentleman and all the others who were hurt."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at least three gunmen opened fire with high-powered weapons, firing a staggering 46 rounds. CBS News Baltimore

Terrifying moments captured on camera

As the gunfire erupted, Layla was on FaceTime with her fiancé. He couldn't see what was happening, but he could hear the shots.

"When Layla fell to the ground, she told her, 'Call mama. I'm shot!' But she had the tenacity to get up off the ground."

Desperate to escape the gunfire, Layla tried to reach the safety of her car.

"Her fiancé said all she saw from the camera was her forehead… and she got up and crawled into her car and closed the door. I guess she thought maybe I can drive off. Her car was running, but they shot through the car," Bailey told WJZ.

Despite the heartbreak, Bailey said she is relying on her faith to get through the tragedy.

"It hurts, but I can't bring her back. I want people to know I don't hate who did this. I don't," Bailey said, her voice cracking. "I cannot hold hate in my heart for anyone. I'm going to forgive them because God knows best."

Despite the heartbreak, Bailey said she is relying on her faith to get through the tragedy. CBS News Baltimore

Co-workers rally around family

The Bailey family has found support throughout the community, including from Layla's co-workers at the Department of Public Works.

Union leader Clarence Thomas said Layla was a standout employee in the water division on Calverton Road.

Thomas said Mayor Brandon Scott, State's Attorney Ivan Bates, City Council President Zeke Cohen and the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement have all offered assistance and condolences.

"Anyone who Layla came in contact with, she was a blessing, and I'm going to miss her. Calverton Road's gonna miss her," said Thomas, vice president of Bailey's union, AFSCME Local 44.

"The shop foreman Mr. Ron Simms spoke highly of her," Thomas said. "Layla made that lasting impression. Mr. Rick is devastated. He's another coworker who was like a big brother."

Thomas called Bailey "an angel for the city of Baltimore."

The union is also making sure Layla's 6-year-old son, Amir, has a memorable Christmas.

"We're going to adopt her son for Christmas and make sure he has a good Christmas," Thomas said.

Amir knows his mother is gone, Mary Bailey said.

"He'll ask, 'Where is she?' And we say she's with the angels. She's now an angel watching over him," she said.

Pleading for tips

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"Whoever hears this and sees this and knows who did it, please turn them in. Turn them in. It's not right," Bailey said. "I want to see that they get what they deserve, and other than that, I leave it in God's hands."

Anyone with information can call 1-866-7-Lockup. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Bailey knows all too well how quickly life can change.

"I watched my mom die. I watched my husband die. I watched my son die. So, I know life is short," she said.

The Bailey family plans to hold a vigil at the gas station in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.