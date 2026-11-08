$8,000 reward offered after 2 killed, 3 injured in West Baltimore gas station shooting

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed two people and injured three others at a West Baltimore gas station on Oct. 18.

Baltimore police said 46 shots were fired at the BP gas station around 10:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue near North Franklintown Road.

Police identified the victims who were killed as 34-year-old Layla Bailey and 20-year-old DaShawn McCoy. Three other people were shot and survived.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said as many as three gunmen used high-powered weapons in the shooting.

Bailey worked for the city for more than four years in the water division of the Department of Public Works, according to Clarence Thomas, vice president of AFSCME Local 44.

Thomas said Bailey's death has devastated her co-workers, who are rallying around her family, including her son.

"It's devastating. Most of her yard has been torn apart. We're distraught about it," Thomas said. "We just want the city to embrace and come around. The family definitely needs all the support that they can get, and I know my guys are going to step up and make sure that her son has a good Christmas, so we're going to adopt him for Christmas."

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed two people and injured three others at a West Baltimore gas station on Oct. 18. Baltimore Police

Thomas described Bailey as an innocent bystander who had just finished work and stopped at the store to pick up a few things before heading home.

"She was minding her business," Thomas said. "She had just worked that day. It was her time off. She decided to run to the store to get a few things to go back in the house to get ready for work the next day, and unfortunately, that was the last time for her. She was a victim of a crime. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

In an online fundraiser, Bailey's wife also remembered her as a hardworking and caring person.

"Layla was such an innocent soul. She loved and cared for everyone who loved her, and she was a very hardworking woman. She had overcome so many challenges in life. She was becoming better, and her loss has affected me deeply in ways that are hard to put into words," she wrote.