Lawmakers question BGE's grab for control over Baltimore's underground conduit system

BALTIMORE -- The back and forth over BGE continued in Baltimore on Thursday as representatives from the energy company fielded questions from lawmakers about its grab for control over the city's underground conduit system.

Mayor Brandon Scott has been at odds with City Comptroller Bill Henry and City Council President Nick Mosby over a multimillion-dollar agreement that gives BGE exclusive rights to the system.

Scott has said that the agreement was passed. Last week he and two of his appointees moved forward with a vote on the deal.

Now, his peers are questioning if the vote held over the agreement was even legal. It was passed while Henry and Mosby were absent, and they say that makes the move invalid.

"There was no meeting," Henry said. "The item has not yet passed."

Some city council members claim that they have been left in the dark about the mayor's agreement while others are already praising it.

Acting city solicitor Ebony Thompson said the deal was "a huge win for the city."

But city council member Yitzy Schleifer does not share her sentiments.

"This is a tremendous gamble," he warned during a Thursday night meeting.

Schleifer had questions about the agreement's impact on quality and craftsmanship.

Mosby said he was "very disappointed with the lack of communication" and "with the changing of answers from the administration."

BGE officials claim the conduit will be in the best possible position under the company's care.

Under the terms of the contract, BGE would no longer directly pay the city access fees in exchange for paying for $134 million dollars in system improvements over four years.

Henry and Mosby have called on Maryland's attorney general to review the case.

The city council board investigating the deal will continue its discussion on Tuesday.

City residents voted in favor of Baltimore retaining complete ownership of the conduit system in November 2022.