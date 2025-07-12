Laurel implements new juvenile curfew during summer months

A temporary juvenile curfew was made effective in the city of Laurel, Mayor Keith R. Syndor announced on Friday.

Starting Friday, July 11, 2025, until Saturday, August 31, 2025, there will be a temporary curfew for kids under 17 in Laurel. This means kids cannot be in public places from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM every day.

As kids are out of school with more time on their hands, the curfew is intended to promote the safety and well-being of the broader public.

Exceptions to the curfew include:

1. If a kid is with a parent or guardian.

2. If a kid is coming home directly after a school event, religious activity, or public performance like a movie or concert, as long as it's within an hour after it ends.

3. If a kid is at work, and can show proof of their job if asked.

"As Mayor, the safety of our young residents is a top priority. This temporary curfew is a proactive step to ensure our community remains safe and secure during the busy summer season," said Mayor Sydnor. "We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about the curfew and support our efforts to foster a safer Laurel."

The Laurel Police Department will enforce the curfew per city laws and enforcement procedures.