Laurel police identify two victims killed in recording studio shooting

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Laurel Police are still investigating a fatal shooting at a Laurel recording studio that happened Wednesday morning. 

The incident happened at Trackhouse Studios on Lafayette Avenue around 1:34 a.m., according to police.

Police said Louis Rackett, 23, of Washington D.C., and Quincy Green, 21, of Washington D.C. died as a result of the shooting.  Another victim was hospitalized and is receiving treatment.

Investigators believe an argument between two groups led to the shooting, but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, or send an anonymous tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

