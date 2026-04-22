More than 20 airbags stolen from multiple Laurel, Maryland neighborhoods

More than 20 airbags were stolen from vehicles in multiple Laurel, Maryland, neighborhoods overnight Tuesday, according to local police.

Officials are now asking neighbors to share security video or information that could be connected to the string of thefts.

According to police, the airbag thefts were reported mostly in the Old Town community. Thefts were reported in the following locations:

15000 Block Haynes Road

200 Block Eleventh Street

1100 Block Snowden Place

600 Block Prince George Street

700 Block Park Avenue

900 Block Nichols Drive

500 Block Ninth Street

700 and 300 Block Laurel Avenue

900 and 1000 Block Phillip Powers Drive

14200 Block West Side Boulevard

Data from the police department shows there were 67 arrests for theft and larceny in the city in March, including 21 arrests for theft from auto vehicles.

Theft offenses have increased by nearly 81% in the past four years, according to police data, with 63 cases reported in 2020 and 1,091 reported in 2024.

Neighbors are being asked to share surveillance video or photos of the community taken during the evening or overnight hours Tuesday or early morning Wednesday to aid in the airbag theft investigation. Find more information here.

A similar crime trend occurred in the Baltimore area in 2023. At the time, a Baltimore auto shop owner raised concerns after 12 customers called in with stolen airbags on the driver's side within three months.

"Every other shop in this area probably has a few of them or have done a few of them in the last few months," said Loui Georgalas, the owner of Eastwood Body Shop. "It's a very common occurrence, and it's something we expect when we hear that they have a Honda that was broken into. We expect the airbag to be stolen."

In 2024, a teen and a man from Baltimore were found with dozens of stolen airbags in Howard County after police received several calls for thefts near Little Patuxent Parkway and Cedar Lane. Police said nine of the 31 airbags were stolen in Howard County, though it was unclear where the others came from.