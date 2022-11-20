Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory Sunday.

Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson's run with 7:16 to play.

Marlon Humphrey, who recovered Smith's fumble, later added an interception. Jason Pierre-Paul also picked off a pass in the final minute. It was the 12th straight game Baltimore forced at least one turnover.

The AFC North-leading Ravens won their fourth straight despite being stuck in neutral offensively for much of the game. Jackson threw for 209 yards with an interception and Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards, but that was about all that was working for either team offensively on a chilly, windy day in Baltimore.

Tucker and Eddy Piñeiro traded 32-yard field goals, leaving the score tied at 3 through three quarters.

The Ravens, who have led every game this season by double digits at some point, have had some rough fourth quarters — but this wasn't one of them. Baltimore drove 67 yards in 12 plays to set up Tucker's second field goal, and then Jackson's TD gave them a 10-point lead that felt pretty safe.

Jackson was intercepted once during a first half that remained scoreless until Tucker kicked a field goal on the final play.

Baker Mayfield, a familiar opponent for the Ravens when he was with Cleveland, threw for 196 yards for the Panthers (3-8). D'Onta Foreman was held to 24 yards on 11 carries.

Baltimore improved to 12-3 under coach John Harbaugh when coming off an open date, tying Pittsburgh for the best mark in the league in that span.

INJURIES

Carolina LB Cory Littleton injured an ankle in the first quarter. ... Rookie S Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens left in the third with a knee injury, and T Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle problem.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Ravens: Visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

