Late summer-like temperatures across Maryland today

A few late day showers or thundershowers will bring some relief to afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s - running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Back to cooler temperatures over the weekend

Temperatures will be seasonable as we head into the Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for the first half of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures should reach into the lower 70s. There's a slight chance of a few showers mainly Southern Maryland through Saturday afternoon.

Tracking rain for Sunday's Raven's game

Sunday is shaping up to be the wetter-half of the weekend. While rain will still be steadiest south of Baltimore, damp weather remains a good bet during the Ravens game against the Titans at M & T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on CBS. The chance of rain continues throughout the game with showers tapering later Sunday evening.. Temperatures will run below seasonable values only in the lower 60s through the day. Back to sunshine for next week with temperatures near or below normal for early October.

Check back with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for any forecast adjustments as the weekend approaches.