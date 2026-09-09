Late summer heat across Maryland, storms possible Thursday

Late summer heat will be felt across Maryland through Thursday. A strong cold front will bring refreshing weather to the area Friday.

September heat and humidity build across Maryland

High pressure that brought us an exceptional stretch of weather over the Labor Day Weekend and early this week is moving offshore. The return flow around this area of high pressure will bring hotter and more humid conditions through Thursday.

While Wednesday afternoon looks hot, a gusty breeze developing out of the south-southwest will prevent the airmass from feeling stifling. Expect highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with moderate humidity levels. Feels like temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday night will be warmer and noticeably more muggy with lows in the 70s.

Thursday will feature very muggy air. High temperatures will climb close to 90°, but with the extra humidity, feels like temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s.

Thursday will be the last of the 90s for awhile as refreshing air arrives Friday.

A few showers and storms possible in Baltimore Thursday

Thursday may feature a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms both in the morning and during the afternoon and early evening.

There will be scattered showers around in the morning, but it looks like the wettest weather may happen during the second-half of the day. Briefly heavy rain and a few storms with gusty winds are possible with a few of the showers. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Near normal temperatures will return to Maryland heading into the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers and pockets of light rain will develop Saturday afternoon and evening from south to north. So the driest part of Saturday looks to be the morning hours.

Sunday may few a few showers and storms as well, both during the morning and afternoon. However given the hit or miss nature of the showers and storms, the day isn't looking like a washout.

Muggy weather will persist into early next week with a stray shower possible.

A stronger front could bring much more fall-like weather heading into the middle of the following week. Stay tuned.