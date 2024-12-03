Watch CBS News
Larry Unger, Maryland Public Television President and CEO, to retire in June 2025

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Public Television President and CEO Larry Unger plans to retire after more than two decades at the network.

Unger joined MPT in 1997, and has accrued a range of achievements during his 27-year tenure.

He initially served as vice president for administration and finance, chief financial officer, and later executive vice president and chief operating officer. Unger oversaw major technological advancements - like the conversion from analog to broadcasting, and the introduction of four MPT channels. 

He also oversaw MPT's $9 million Irene and Edward H. Kaplan Production Studio expansion project, the network's first multi-year fundraising campaign that brought $12.5 million to the MPT Foundation, and the launches of the Center for Maryland History Films and the Maryland Center for Media Literacy & Education.

Unger's retirement will officially take effect in June 2025.

A search committee will begin a national search for MPT's next chief executive in January.

