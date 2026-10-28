Police search for suspect after attempted break-in at The Land of Kush in Baltimore

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to break into a restaurant in West Baltimore.

Officers responded to The Land of Kush, a vegan soul food restaurant, around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of an attempted commercial burglary, police said.

An unidentified man made several attempts to enter the restaurant but was unsuccessful, according to police.

The Land of Kush shared a video on social media showing a man allegedly throwing bricks at the restaurant's front door, shattering the glass.

Break-in at The Land of Kush The Land of Kush

"Running a small business in Baltimore takes heart, grit, and sacrifice every single day," the restaurant said in its social media post. "Seeing our space violated like this is so frustrating! But, broken glass doesn't break our commitment to serving this community."

The restaurant said it cleaned up the debris, secured the entrance and opened its doors at 11 a.m.

Police said Wednesday that it was unclear whether the suspect caused any damage.

No arrests have been made.