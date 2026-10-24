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Lamar Jackson is ruled out for the Ravens' game vs. the Bengals

By The Associated Press

/ AP Ingested

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BALTIMORE (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have ruled star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati because of an ankle injury.

The Ravens went 1-1 against Atlanta and Cleveland without Jackson. He was able to practice on a limited basis this week and even spoke to reporters, but Baltimore announced Saturday that he would not play against the Bengals. 

That leaves Tyler Huntley in line to start again.
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See AP's full NFL coverage here 

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