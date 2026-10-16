Lamar Jackson ruled out for 2nd straight week as Ravens prepare to take on the Browns

Lamar Jackson will miss a second straight game this weekend because of his ankle injury,

Coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Jackson would not play Sunday at Cleveland. Tyler Huntley led the Ravens (4-1) to an overtime win at Atlanta last weekend.

Huntley also won both his starts for Baltimore last season.

Jackson was hurt while taking a sack near the end of the first half in Week 4 against Tennessee.

The Ravens held on to win that game. Jackson missed four games last season, and Baltimore went 2-2 without him.

The two defeats were started by Cooper Rush before the team turned back to Huntley, who had returned for another stint with the Ravens.