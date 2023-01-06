QB Lamar Jackson out again for regular-season finale at Cincinnati

BALTIMORE — Quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game when the Ravens finish the regular season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson missed his 15th-straight practice on Friday and was ruled out for this weekend's AFC North showdown.

The Ravens (10-6) will finish the season behind Cincinnati (11-4) in the final regular-season standings.

However, there is a slight chance Baltimore could still host a playoff game. The Ravens would have to beat the Bengals this weekend, and then it would come down to a coin toss to determine homefield - if the teams are No. 3 and No. 6 seeds in the Wild Card round.

However, owners expect that scenario to be voted on Friday.

Back-up quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) has been limited in practice all week, and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Jackson hasn't played since the first quarter against Denver on Dec. 4 when he sprained his knee.

Calais Campbell, DeSean Jackson, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are also listed on the injury report as questionable.