Watch CBS News
Sports

QB Lamar Jackson out again for regular-season finale at Cincinnati

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE —  Quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game when the Ravens finish the regular season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson missed his 15th-straight practice on Friday and was ruled out for this weekend's AFC North showdown.

 The Ravens (10-6) will finish the season behind Cincinnati (11-4) in the final regular-season standings.

However, there is a slight chance Baltimore could still host a playoff game. The Ravens would have to beat the Bengals this weekend, and then it would come down to a coin toss to determine homefield - if the teams are No. 3 and No. 6 seeds in the Wild Card round.

However, owners expect that scenario to be voted on Friday.

Back-up quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) has been limited in practice all week, and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Jackson hasn't played since the first quarter against Denver on Dec. 4 when he sprained his knee.

Calais Campbell, DeSean Jackson, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are also listed on the injury report as questionable.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 3:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.