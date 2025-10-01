QB Lamar Jackson, 7 other Baltimore Ravens miss practice Wednesday due to injuries

Did Lamar Jackson quit on the Ravens? | Purple Connection

Did Lamar Jackson quit on the Ravens? | Purple Connection

Did Lamar Jackson quit on the Ravens? | Purple Connection

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and seven other players didn't practice on Wednesday as the team prepares to play host to the Houston Texans this weekend.

Jackson injured his hamstring in the third quarter of last Sunday's 37-20 loss in Kansas City. If Jackson can't play this week, Cooper Rush would start.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called all of the injuries "day to day," including Jackson.

"How about I just don't say anything? That's what I would do. Why don't we just leave it alone?" Harbaugh responded when asked about Jackson's status for Sunday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) are reportedly set to miss multiple games, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins (elbow) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also left last week's game with injuries, and they didn't practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique), and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) also missed practice.

The Ravens previously announced that defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike would miss the entire season with a neck injury.

Ravens injury impacts

Baltimore does have experienced backups in Cooper Rush, who started eight games for Dallas last season, and Tyler Huntley.

Jackson, the Ravens' two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, has not missed a game because of injury since the end of the 2022 season.

This season, he has passed for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. The Ravens are third in the NFL in scoring at 32.8 points per game.

Defensively, that's where the Ravens could be hurting. So far, through four games, their defense has given up the most, at 33.3 points per game.

The Ravens (1-3) play the Houston Texans (1-3) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this story