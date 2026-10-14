Lamar Jackson absent again at practice for the Ravens, Hendrickson returns

Lamar Jackson was absent again at practice Wednesday, as the Baltimore star deals with an ankle injury that has already caused him to miss one game.

Jackson was injured two weekends ago in a victory over Tennessee. The Ravens were able to win at Atlanta on Sunday night with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. They play at Cleveland on Sunday.

Baltimore (4-1) has some margin for error after a solid start. That's in contrast to last season, when Jackson was hurt early on and didn't come back until the team was 2-5. He rarely looked great after that, so there's some risk in bringing him back too soon.

"I think it's definitely day to day," coach Jesse Minter said. "I think a lot of times, right when those things happen, you're not sure, and as you gather information, you look at stuff. ... He's doing everything he can to be out here, and when he's able to be, then he will."

Huntley has won all three of his starts for the Ravens since the beginning of last season.

The Ravens did have edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) back as a full participant in practice after he missed the last two games. Rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who is still on injured reserve because of a wrist injury, practiced fully as well.

Several players were limited, including recently acquired center Cam Jurgens (concussion).

"We'll make sure that all the medical stuff goes the way we want it to go, and if it does, he'll be ready. If not, then we'll be ready to play without him," Minter said. "The medical side will really determine his availability, but he's done an amazing job mentally to really learn everything and be ready to roll."

Tight end Matthew Hibner (hand) did not practice.