Miami's Kyle Stowers burns former team with 3 home runs in 11-1 win over Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Stowers terrorized his former team with three home runs in leading the Miami Marlins to an 11-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Camden Yards.

Stowers, the former second-round draft pick by the Orioles in 2019, had five base hits, scored four runs, and had six runs batted in in his return to Baltimore. The Orioles traded Stowers and infielder Connor Norby at the trade deadline in 2024 for pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Stowers was invited to his first MLB All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 15. He is batting .293 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs.

The Orioles scored their lone run on a solo home run by Ramon Laureano in the eighth inning. Laureano also doubled, as the O's were held to just five base hits.

The Orioles (43-52) head into the All-Star break after losing two of three to the Marlins, and sit in last place in the American League East, 12 games behind the New York Yankees.

Stowers' career game

Stowers is the first Marlins player to hit three homers in a game since Brian Anderson on Sept. 18, 2020, in the second game of a doubleheader against Washington. The 27-year-old left fielder also joins fellow Marlins Mike Lowell (2004) and Cody Ross (2006) in accomplishing the feat.

Stowers led off the second inning with a shot to right against Brandon Young (0-4) to open the scoring. An inning later, he sent Young's first-pitch curveball 398 feet for a two-run blast to right-center.

In the fifth, Stowers worked a 2-2 count before homering over the scoreboard in right. The 27-year-old had a base hit in the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth for his first career five-hit game.

It was Stowers' fourth multi-homer game of the season. At the break, he has career highs in home runs (19) and RBIs (54).

Key moment

Stowers' third homer made it 7-0 and ended the day for Young, who gave up more home runs (four) than he had in his first five starts combined (three).

Key stat

Stowers is the first player to hit three home runs against Baltimore since Toronto's Bo Bichette in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 5, 2022.

Up next

Miami hosts Kansas City after the All-Star break. RHP Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.18 ERA) starts Friday when Baltimore opens a series at Tampa Bay.