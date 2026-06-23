Kyle Bradish dominates for 8 innings as Orioles beat Angels, 6-1

By DOUG PADILLA Associated Press

Kyle Bradish pitched eight shutout innings, Taylor Ward hit a leadoff home run against his former team and the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to three games Monday night with a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Coby Mayo hit a three-run homer and Bradish (5-7) struck out nine as the Orioles improved to 4-3 on a nine-game trip.

Bradish allowed six hits and one walk. He has 21 strikeouts over his last two starts.

Baltimore was already without second baseman Jackson Holliday (groin) when third baseman Blaze Alexander (knee) exited in the third - leaving outfielder Leody Taveras to play third for the first time in seven seasons. Taveras finished with two hits.

Jorge Soler homered late for the Angels in his return from the injured list, but Sam Aldegheri (2-3) gave up five runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings. Los Angeles had scored 27 runs over its previous three games.

Ward, playing his first game at Angel Stadium as a visitor following an offseason trade, hit the fourth pitch from Aldegheri 419 feet over the wall in center field. It was his 56th career home run at Angel Stadium.

The Angels then saluted Ward, a member of the major league team for eight seasons, with a tribute video in the middle of the first inning.

Baltimore made it 4-0 in the fourth on Mayo's three-run homer and scored again in the fifth on Pete Alonso's sacrifice fly. Gunnar Henderson added an RBI triple in the seventh that made it 6-0.

Rico Garcia gave up Soler's homer in the ninth.

Baltimore is 21-6 against the Angels since 2022.

Up next

Orioles RHP Shane Baz (4-7, 4.04 ERA) faces RHP Ryan Johnson (0-2, 12.83) in the middle game of the series Tuesday.