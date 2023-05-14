Watch CBS News
Sports

Kentucky Derby winner Mage arrives at The Preakness focused on run at Triple Crown

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Thirteen horses have won the illustrious Triple Crown.

The last one was Justify, who claimed victory at the Kentucky Derby, The Preakness Stakes and The Belmont Stakes.

Mage, winner of the Derby, will have his shot when he runs at The Preakness on Saturday, May 20 at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course.

Mage is currently listed as a 3-1 favorite. Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched hours before the race, is ineligible to race in The Preakness Stakes because the horse is still on Kentucky's veterinary rules.

Mage arrived at Pimlico Race Course around 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to officials at The Preakness, Mage is expected to make his first trot on the track Monday morning.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 4:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.