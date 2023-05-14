Kentucky Derby winner Mage arrives at The Preakness focused on run at Triple Crown

BALTIMORE - Thirteen horses have won the illustrious Triple Crown.

The last one was Justify, who claimed victory at the Kentucky Derby, The Preakness Stakes and The Belmont Stakes.

Mage, winner of the Derby, will have his shot when he runs at The Preakness on Saturday, May 20 at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course.

Mage is currently listed as a 3-1 favorite. Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched hours before the race, is ineligible to race in The Preakness Stakes because the horse is still on Kentucky's veterinary rules.

Mage arrived at Pimlico Race Course around 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to officials at The Preakness, Mage is expected to make his first trot on the track Monday morning.