Kennedy Krieger Institute treats patients to lights, Santa and holiday joy
BALTIMORE - Patients and families at Kennedy Krieger Institute were treated to a special show full of lights, holiday spirit and Santa Claus.
The hospital held a "Lights Without Limits: A Holiday Roll & Stroll" for the patients.
There was also a parade with more than 70 emergency vehicles from the hospital's Kindertime Toy Drive.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.