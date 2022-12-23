Watch CBS News
Kennedy Krieger Institute treats patients to lights, Santa and holiday joy

BALTIMORE - Patients and families at Kennedy Krieger Institute were treated to a special show full of lights, holiday spirit and Santa Claus.

The hospital held a "Lights Without Limits: A Holiday Roll & Stroll" for the patients.

There was also a parade with more than 70 emergency vehicles from the hospital's Kindertime Toy Drive.

