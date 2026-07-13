Teen who shot Baltimore County father outside his home gets 25 year sentence

A teenager who plead guilty to shooting a father outside his Baltimore County home in 2024 was sentenced Monday for attempted murder.

Kai Wilson, a repeat juvenile offender, was 15 when he shot 50-year-old Mark McKenzie during a robbery in Rodgers Forge.

Wilson was charged as an adult. A judge agreed with prosecutors who asked that Wilson receive a 25 year sentence, which was above the maximum guidelines.

McKenzie was shot on Sept. 13, 2024, in the alley behind his home on the 400 block of Dunkirk Road.

Surveillance footage from cameras in that alley helped lead to Wilson's arrest.

According to authorities, the video showed Wilson approach McKenzie as he was cleaning out his car and pull out a gun. A struggle followed, during which McKenzie was shot in the abdomen at close range.

A 16-year-old, who police said served as the getaway driver, was also arrested.

In the weeks that followed the shooting, the community rallied around McKenzie, who was a coach in Towson. They raised funds and held a walk in his honor.